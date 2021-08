During Pokemon GO Fest 2021, players completed all 24 challenges in the Global Challenge Arena. That means Ultra Unlock bonuses are in store. As you know, the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa appeared during Pokémon GO Fest 2021 just the other day. Hoopa seemed intent on causing mischief and summoned all kinds of Legendary Pokémon to raids! That mischief is continuing even now, and it seems the Legendary Pokémon Dialga and Palkia will be summoned to raids next! Keep an eye on how time and space are distorted by the appearance of each of these Legendary Pokémon. There’s still no sign of Hoopa reappearing, but we’ll continue to monitor the situation. For now, read on to learn about what awaits you in Parts 1 and 2 of this year’s Ultra Unlock!