I had the opportunity to meet with Ryan Gersava, Founder & President of Virtualahan Inc., who was awarded a $75,000 USD prize as the Regional First Runner-Up for APJC. Virtualahan is a virtual school which uses the equalizing power of technology to enable persons with disabilities and chronic diseases to develop the skills and mindset to become competitive employees and entrepreneurs in the global digital economy. Ryan founded Virtualahan in the Philippines in 2015 after personally experiencing employment discrimination due to his chronic disease, a daily struggle endured by members of his community and other excluded communities.