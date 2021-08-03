Cancel
Durbin: Infrastructure Deal will Keep Families Safe, Make Historic Investments

constructforstl.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom RiverBender: U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke on the Senate floor about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. The deal is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to re-build our nation’s roads, railways, and bridges; to make high-speed internet and clean water a reality for every household in America; and to create millions of good-paying, family-supporting union jobs across the country. During his speech, Durbin spoke about a recent bridge collapse in Seneca, Illinois, due to extreme flooding and how the deal can help repair our nation’s aging infrastructure that’s vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

