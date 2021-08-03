Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

Four Ways to Improve Collaboration in Construction

constructforstl.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom ConstructConnect: As construction projects become more complex, effective collaboration is increasingly becoming a key factor in completing projects on time and within budget while delivering a quality product to the client. Good collaboration leads to many benefits like innovation, time and cost-saving, added value for the client, reduced errors, and unnecessary rework.

www.constructforstl.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Related
IndustrySantafe New Mexican.com

Merger will improve conditions in the Four Corners area

My father used to work at the Four Corners Power Plant. His career there was short-lived — he couldn’t bear how harmful and extensive the pollution from the coal plant was, not only for the health of the workers but for the health of surrounding communities and our planet. Today, we’re still dealing with the negative health impacts of dirty energy. Even so, there is an opportunity for progress toward a just transition and a brighter renewable energy future with the proposed Avangrid-Public Service Company of New Mexico merger.
Industrynewslj.com

Ways To Improve Your Metal Shop’s Productivity

Business owners are constantly thinking of ways to improve their company. Technology is changing at a rapid pace, and products are becoming more accessible to consumers. You want to provide an exceptional creation for your buyers in an efficient manner. Read on to find ways to improve your metal shop’s productivity.
Constructionchicagoconstructionnews.com

Construction industry adds 11,000 jobs in July but non-residential sector trails overall recovery amid materials cost and supply challenges

The construction industry added 11,000 jobs between June and July but nonresidential construction employment remains far below pre-pandemic levels, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America of government data released on Aug. 6. Association officials said nonresidential construction has been affected by declining demand for projects, particularly for public infrastructure work, and urged Congress to quickly pass the new bipartisan infrastructure measure.
Constructionuli.org

Construction Innovation: Growth in Four Technologies Helping Speed Up Multifamily Projects

At a recent ULI webinar, panelists discussed the advantages of alternative construction technologies, including modular development, panelization, mass timber, and precast concrete. While not necessarily new to the construction industry, each of these technologies is becoming increasingly well known. The webinar was part of a series hosted by the ULI Terwilliger Center for Housing.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Collaboration is key for cloud innovation

Developers and security professionals work in very different ways. While the former is likely to move and innovate fast – with quick coding and rapid application building a top priority – security teams will often take a more considered approach to ensure costly breaches are avoided and attack surfaces are reduced.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

D3 Security collaborates with SYNNEX to meet the demand for improved SOAR solutions

D3 Security announced a distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation to offer the D3 XGEN SOAR Platform throughout the United States and Canada. “North America remains a high-growth region for D3 Security and expanding our reach is a top priority,” said Stephen Cunningham, D3 Security’s Executive Director of Channel Partnerships. “SYNNEX has impressive relationships across the United States and Canada, so partnering with them is an exciting opportunity, especially given the demand for improved SOAR solutions.”
EconomyForbes

Four Ways To Become A Successful Future-Fit Organization

CEO at Planbox and author of the Future-Fit Manifesto, I help organizations build a sustainable culture of innovation. In the late 1990s, as the Age of the Customer was in full bloom, it was clear that the old ways of working were no longer going to cut it. The strain was especially felt with software development projects, which were becoming a major investment area for organizations.
Small BusinessThrive Global

6 Ways to Improve Employee Productivity on Workplace

As the world changes the way they do things, companies are evaluating the most effective way to build their workforce. A study on remote working from last year showed that working away from home increased productivity by 47%. But not all companies adopt the far-fetched philosophy. According to the Workcast survey of 1,000 small business employees, 67% of survey respondents said their company is preparing to return to the office this year.
Technologyenterprisersproject.com

Hybrid work: 6 more ways to enable asynchronous collaboration

As IT organizations move toward a post-pandemic phase of work, it’s time for tech leaders to take what they’ve learned about managing a remote workforce to the next level and create the optimal hybrid work environment for employees. “The time is perfect to pivot from that and teach an organization...
SoftwareInfoworld

3 ways AI improves CRM

Customer relationship management systems have become indispensable tools in running business operations. In an always-connected and increasingly digital business world, manually-updated CRMs can quickly become unwieldy drags on office productivity and efficiency. This makes CRM platforms prime use cases of how companies across industries can leverage solutions using artificial intelligence technology.
Trafficminnesota93.com

MnDOT looks at ways to improve sustainability

A recent sustainability report from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) shows the agency is making progress in several areas–including reducing emissions from MnDOT facilities by 39-percent. But the agency’s Siri Simons says there are areas with room for improvement…. “We are working to reduce non-motorized serious injuries and fatalities,...
TechnologyForbes

How CIOs Can Enable Their Workforce To Provide A Best-In-Class CX

Prasanna Singaraju is the Co-Founder and Chief of Engineering and Technology at Qentelli. Technology leaders are inward-facing professionals. We usually don’t interact with consumers directly — we’re just surrounded by loads of software and a bunch of fellow technology geeks. In fact, some of us may have just become part of our board of directors. Can our efforts really impact the brand value directly?
EconomyForbes

A Recruiting Strategy To Enhance Workplace Culture

CIO of Qurate Retail Group, leading a team that drives growth, innovation and productivity through best-in-class technology solutions. Culture is undeniably a key differentiator for companies and teams. According to an international survey conducted by global jobs website Glassdoor, "more than three-quarters (77%) of adults would consider a company's culture before applying for a job there, and well over half (56%) say company culture is more important than salary when it comes to job satisfaction."
EconomyThomasNet Industrial News Room

5 Steps to Creating a Data-driven Manufacturing Culture

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Connected devices are everywhere today. The manufacturing community may not...
TechnologyMySanAntonio

eFileCabinet Drives the Future of Work with Automation and New Four-day Workweek

LEHI, Utah (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. eFileCabinet, a market leader in content management and workflow automation for midmarket teams, today announced the adoption of a new four-day workweek for its more than 100 worldwide employees, with no changes to compensation. This new work schedule will benefit employees, customers, and the environment as eFileCabinet continues to accelerate growth. Effective immediately, the Lehi, Utah headquarters will be open weekly Monday through Thursday.
EconomyCPA Trendlines

NEW PODCAST: Four Ways to Beat the Staffing Shortage

Kill the billable hour, embrace remote work, stay flexible, get social, says Pasha Malik of Thyor. > Get the podcast version and follow CPA Trendlines here. MORE on THE STAFFING CRISIS: The Digital Toolset for Hiring at a Small Accounting Firm | Learning How to Hire amid COVID | How COVID Rewrites the Rules for Recruiting | Steven Braunstein: New COVID Strategies for Staff Recruiting and Retention | IRS Has Recruiting Problems, Too | 12 Signs It’s Time to Outsource | How Aging Boomers Impact the Accounting Profession | Why Remote Workers Need Retreats | 44 Key Attributes for Assessing Staffers | Coaching the Right Way | 20 Best Practices for Staff Training and Retention | The Art and Science of Hiring: Three Essentials for the COVID Age | Uncover Potential in 10 Interview Questions | Why Your Firm Needs to Attract More Millenials | Why Small Firms Can Win the Talent Wars | The One Big Reason Your Hiring Sucks | Five Ways to Improve Operating Margin during COVID | Getting and Keeping the Best People | Be a Talent Magnet | Who’ll Quit Next? | Why You Must Constantly Push Work Down |
CarsRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Four ways to put EVs on our roads today

If the clean energy industry has shown us anything the past few years, it’s that it’s booming and ready to power our economy long into the future. The price declines in solar, wind, and battery storage have shown that renewables are available, economical, and growing. However, what’s been even more...
TechnologyPosted by
OEM Off-Highway

NI Collaborating with Seagate to Improve How Data Accelerates Autonomous Vehicle Technology

NI and Seagate Technology Holdings announce a new collaboration to enhance data storage and transfer services, including a first-of-its-kind advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) record offering. The announcement was made during NI Connect, the test and measurement company’s digital event for engineers. The new ADAS record offering combines NI’s high performance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy