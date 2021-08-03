The Music City Grand Prix Lands in Nashville
Nashville, fasten your seat belts and start your engines for the summer’s most exhilarating event as the Music City Grand Prix speeds into Nissan Stadium August 6 through 8. A fan-favorite dating back to 1994, the Grand Prix is a three-day event in which dozens of the sport’s top drivers come together to bring the thrill of the race to fans beyond the track. An inaugural event to the heart of Music City, the three-day international festival of speed and sound will be staged on a temporary 2.17-mile grand prix circuit in downtown Nashville and around the Nissan Stadium campus. The course will cross the Cumberland River via the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge, making the Music City Grand Prix one of the only events in motorsports to cross over a major body of water.nashvillelifestyles.com
