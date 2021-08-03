Cancel
Illinois State

Did You Know Illinois is Home to some Intense Whitewater Rafting?

By Mark Hespen
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I have lived in Illinois my whole life and had no idea that it has some of the best whitewater rafting in the whole of the Midwest!. I have never been whitewater rafting, but it seems like one of those activities that would be a blast to try. One of the main reasons I have never thought about going whitewater rafting is that I have lived in Illinois my whole life and figured in order for me to really experience rafting I'd have to travel to Colorado or something. BUT I just discovered that Illinois actually has a whitewater rafting destination!

97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
