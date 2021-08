The Vancouver International Flamenco Festival’s 31st edition proudly announces its 2021 lineup of local and national flamenco artists from September 4 – 26. The 2021 Festival will feature live & live-streamed performances, with both ticketed and FREE events including the annual lecture demonstration with Flamenco Rosario at the Vancouver Public Library. The Vancouver International Flamenco Festival is excited to present its all-Canadian lineup of artists and companies and audiences can expect innovative and dynamic programs that the VIFF always promises to deliver. Their revered international artists will be missed this year, but we look forward to their return in 2022.