Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sammy Hagar: Eddie Van Halen Wanted to ‘Make Some Noise’ Together Again

By Bryan Rolli
Posted by 
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sammy Hagar revealed that Eddie Van Halen suggested the former bandmates "make some noise" together when they reconnected a few months before Van Halen's death. Speaking to Washington Post reporter Geoff Edgers in a new Instagram Live interview, Hagar said he was relieved to find Van Halen in a better headspace when he reached out to the virtuoso guitarist "four or five months" prior to his death on Oct. 6, 2020.

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 1

105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
Eddie Van Halen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Getting Together#Washington Post#Instagram Live#Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GEORGE LYNCH Says EDDIE VAN HALEN Was An 'Incredibly Shy' And 'Super-Sensitive Guy'

During an appearance on the "Appetite For Destortion" podcast, legendary guitarist George Lynch was asked about the impact Eddie Van Halen's death had on him. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That hit me personally very hard, and every guitar player I know, pretty much, kind of felt the same way. As we get older, obviously, we're seeing people go away and pass. And that's just normal, of course. And we're seeing a lot of that. And so that's pretty profound. But, I mean, fucking David Bowie and George Michael and all these people — Prince — these giants… Tom Petty. It's, like, 'What?' All at once it seemed like. But Eddie was on another level, because, obviously, we're a little closer as far as what we do, and we kind of came up in the same place at the same time and had some connections and all that, so that's why it was more profound, I think. And I learned a lot from him, and I based a lot of my style on him. Even though we were compatriots in a way, he was way beyond me, so I lifted a lot of stuff from him and got inspired by him, as we all did. He's a Southern California guy, and we were like kind of neighbors and played the same clubs and played on the same stages together and hung out. [DOKKEN] did [the 1988] 'Monsters Of Rock' [tour with VAN HALEN, SCORPIONS, METALLICA and KINGDOM COME]… So, yeah, that was a pretty tough one. It hits close to home, too, I think, for us when our friends start disappearing, because it's a lonelier place after that."
Musicthebrag.com

Dokken’s George Lynch says people think Eddie Van Halen was not a nice person

Former Dokken guitarist George Lynch has opened up about the late Eddie Van Halen, revealing that “a lot of people thought he wasn’t that nice of a person.”. During an appearance on Appetite for Distortion (via Ultimate Guitar), Lynch was asked about his reaction to the death of Van Halen in October last year.
Music1009theeagle.com

New Project with Sammy Hagar was in the Works before Eddie Van Halen’s Death

New Project with Sammy Hagar was in the Works before Eddie Van Halen’s Death. Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has revealed he and Eddie Van Halen were in discussions about reuniting when the guitarist’s October 2020 death put a kibosh on the plan. “When I reconnected with Eddie four or five months before he died, we got together and we kind of made amends,” Hagar says. “And he said, ‘Hey, let’s make some noise.’ He goes, ‘I’ve got a lot of work to do on myself this year. And next year, you and I have gotta make some noise. We made some great music together, and I wanna do it again.’ I was just, like, ‘Yes.'” While Hagar says making amends with Van Halen helped him “handle his death” better, he admits the mourning process has been no walk in the park. “It’s still tough as hell,” he says. “I miss the guy.”
Musicloudersound.com

How Montrose wrote Rock Candy, by Sammy Hagar

“When I was 25 I knocked on Ronnie Montrose’s door and asked if he wanted to start a band with me. I’d seen Ronnie the night before at a sold-out show Winterland with Edgar Winter, who had the number one album in the country, and so to me he was a big rock star and my ticket to the big time.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AEROSMITH's JOE PERRY: 'VAN HALEN Was An Incredible Band'

In a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, AEROSMITH's Joe Perry offered his opinion on VAN HALEN as well as the legacy of the band's late guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who is widely considered to be one of the most influential rock musicians of all time. "Eddie was the leader...
Musicvhnd.com

Latest ‘Runnin’ With The Dweezil’ Podcast Clip On The ‘Greatness’ Of Eddie Van Halen’s ‘Good Enough’ Guitar Work

Listening to Zappa’s podcast Runnin’ With The Dweezil often feels like being a fly on the wall. We get to hear two veteran guitarists talk shop. In the case of this podcast, it’s a shop filled with the sounds of Eddie Van Halen’s legendary guitar riffs, solos, bending licks and whatever other head scratching “how the hell did he do that?” sounds. Take Eddie’s elephant roars on Van Halen’s 1986 track “Good Enough” for example.
Musicpensacolavoice.com

Sammy Hagar Net Worth 2021

It’s pretty tricky to describe Sammy Hagar in a single word. He is a popular vocalist, businessman, guitarist, song composer, and well-renowned actor. Most popular, people call him “The Red Rocker.” He ruled the entire music industry with a single hand. His albums were addictive and mesmerized everyone. Keep reading to know more about his net worth, personal life, and other exciting stuff.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Sammy Hagar Talks Van Halen Reunion, Making Amends With Eddie And More: “I Don’t Have The Anger Anymore”

“Oh, I had all of this worked out years ago,” Sammy Hagar said when Geoff Edgers asked him about how a potential Van Halen reunion with all the band’s remaining members (including David Lee Roth) would go down. “But it would never happen… stepping on the stage with me is the last thing [Roth] would ever want to do. But it could’ve been great—we would’ve made it great for the fans.”
Musicwfav951.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Wants To See How Far He Can Take Mammoth WVH

As Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH band goes from strength to strength on the road with Guns N' Roses, Wolfgang is committed to the band being lauded on its own merits — rather than being a side band for him. During a new chat with Classic Rock, Wolfgang said, “I...
Los Angeles, CAladowntownnews.com

Musician pays tribute to Van Halen through song

Ted Nugent was a rock star to David Haerle, but, he said, Eddie Van Halen “performed miracles on six strings.”. After Van Halen’s death, many musicians and fans mourned. Haerle, a singer, songwriter and guitarist, turned it into a song called “Eddie.”. “I realized I wanted to write in a...
Nashville, TNvhnd.com

Van Halen Stories: ‘Nashville Eruption’ November 9th, 1978

Every fan has their story to tell. We know you’ve got yours. We certainly have ours. It’s the story of the very first time you witnessed Van Halen perform live. The YouTube channel Final Resonance TV has recently launched a series titled “Van Halen Stories”. For the debut episode guest Mike Simmons of Blackbird Rentals in Nashville, Tennessee recalled his first-ever Van Halen concert. It was on November 9th, 1978 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Van Halen was supposed to open for Black Sabbath that night but Black Sabbath never showed up due to the fact that Ozzy Osbourne went missing! Osbourne partied a little too hard with David Lee Roth the night before and returned to the wrong hotel. You can read all about that crazy story via VHND‘s 2018 article HERE. Long story short, Black Sabbath cancelled but Van Halen played anyway and as far as Simmons was concerned, that was just fine with him. He had just witnessed a performance that was simply impossible to follow.

Comments / 1

Community Policy