Salem, OR

Here’s What People in Salem Said About the 2021 State of Discrimination

 6 days ago

​​En español

A community survey developed by the City of Salem Human Rights Commission in partnership with Western Oregon University students offers insight into Salem residents' experiences of discrimination.

This is the third time the Commission has sponsored this survey since 2017, and its largest outreach effort yet.

The Commission plans to use these insights to improve outreach to the community and increase understanding of the perceptions of Salem residents. The volunteer members of the commission stand ready to help with experiences of discrimination and to provide feedback to the city and other systems of power.

Anyone who is experiencing discrimination may contact 503-540-2371, [email protected], or visit our webpage at cityofsalem.net/accessibility.

Survey results

This year, 835 respondents completed the survey – about 3.8 times the number of respondents to the previous survey. Of those, 247 respondents came through the City of Salem's Facebook page, 222 came through a community organization, 87 came through friends or family, and 209 of Salem's unsheltered residents filled out paper surveys collected by students and community volunteers.

Respondents to the survey were not a random or representative sampling of the community, so the voluntary responses suggest some level of interest in the topic.

As in previous years, more than half of the respondents have personally experienced discrimination in Salem. About half of those incidents were in the past three months, and the most common causes of discrimination were housing status, gender, and race. When asked to rate the City of Salem on the level of discrimination, the most common responses were "poor: quite a bit of discrimination" (26%) and "failing: a lot of discrimination" (30%).

This year's survey offered unique insight into the experiences of Salem's unsheltered residents. Compared to any other group in the survey, unsheltered residents had the highest rate of personally experiencing discrimination (94%) or witnessing discrimination (94%), gave Salem the lowest rating for the level of discrimination (1.57 out of 5), and had the lowest awareness of the Human Rights Commission (12%).

The students and volunteers who assisted with the paper surveys reported hearing about a broad range of experiences. The student summary report framed the experience this way:

Next to the question about "how long ago" did the most recent discrimination incident occur, more than one respondent wrote on the paper survey, "Daily." One wrote, "Are you kidding? Every day." They wrote about revving engines and people yelling, "Get a job!" They talked about going into a store with money to spend but getting weird looks from other shoppers and being followed by security guards. They talked about being harassed by citizens and by the police. … They reported a high stress level as they face uncertainty around basic survival needs, and they are facing daily discrimination in our city.

View the full results

The Human Rights Commission invites members of the media and public to view the full survey results online, as well as more detailed written accounts of the experiences of WOU students conducting this survey. The Commission hopes to repeat the study in future years to continue to compare results over time and guide its work in reducing discrimination in Salem.

Salem /ˈseɪləm/ is the capital of the U.S. state of Oregon, and the county seat of Marion County. It is located in the center of the Willamette Valley alongside the Willamette River, which runs north through the city. The river forms the boundary between Marion and Polk counties, and the city neighborhood of West Salem is in Polk County. Salem was founded in 1842, became the capital of the Oregon Territory in 1851, and was incorporated in 1857.

