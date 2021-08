By now, you may have already taken a deep skydive into Skyward Sword HD and become acquainted with the varied residents of Skyloft. If you have been following along with this series, you likely recognize many of these friendly folk and know what birds inspired their names and appearances. In part one, we swooped over to the Knight Academy to meet the faculty and students. Part two took us to the Bazaar and beyond to meet the many merchants of the sky. In this final installment, we learn the avian influences for everyone we haven’t examined yet. It’s last but not least because there’s no pecking order here. Let’s get to it!