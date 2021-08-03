JISD to provide free meals to all students in '21-'22 school term

Source - Metro Creative Connection

The Jacksonville Independent School District announced on Tuesday that healthy meals will be offered to all students at no cost.

Typically, a student's household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals at no cost to all students for the 2021-2022 school year.

Each of the JISD schools, as well as the Central Office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed upon request.

