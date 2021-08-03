Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, TX

JISD to provide free meals to all students in '21-'22 school term

By From staff reports
Posted by 
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EpmZX_0bGjLsn000
Source - Metro Creative Connection

The Jacksonville Independent School District announced on Tuesday that healthy meals will be offered to all students at no cost.

Typically, a student's household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals at no cost to all students for the 2021-2022 school year.

Each of the JISD schools, as well as the Central Office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed upon request.

.

Comments / 1

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
828
Followers
120
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Jacksonville, TX
Education
City
Jacksonville, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jisd#The Central Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

Comments / 1

Community Policy