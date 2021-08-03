Cancel
Blazers Sign Guard Tony Snell

By L. Hostetler
Blazer's Edge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Trail Blazers have signed free agent guard Tony Snell to a one-year contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Details regarding the deal have yet to be released. Prior to free agency, Snell played for the Atlanta Hawks after being traded to the Hawks by the Detroit Pistons in November 2020. During the 2020-21 season, Snell averaged 5.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over 47 games played. Over his career, Snell has averaged 5.3 points on 56.9% shooting from beyond the arc, and he can play on the wing as well as at the shooting guard position.

Comments / 1

