Blazers Sign Guard Tony Snell

The Trail Blazers have agreed with free agent sharpshooter Tony Snell on a one-year contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Terms of the deal weren't immediately available, but the assumption is that Snell signed for the minimum as opposed to part or all of the taxpayer's mid-level exception. Role players who inked contracts worth at least several million dollars mostly came off the board within the first few hours of free agency, and it's not like the market was ever rumored to be especially hot on Snell.