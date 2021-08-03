Falcoholic Podcast: 2021 roster preview - running backs

Our ongoing series previewing the Falcons 2021 roster continues with the running backs. I was joined by Jeanna Kelley and Dave Choate to talk about the position that will see no returning starters from the 2020 squad. We know that Arthur Smith won’t have his “Derrick Henry” in Atlanta, but are there some good options on the roster already? And does he even need the best running back in football to field a respectable running game?