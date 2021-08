The Falcons are already dealing with some COVID-19 issues as the team has five individuals on the list to begin training camp, even though the team is over 90% vaccinated. The hits don’t stop there. Yesterday, we were made aware the Falcons were placing Kaleb McGary and Matt Gono on the PUP list, which is the physically unable to perform list. There is a silver lining, though, as they are included on the active PUP list, which means they can come off of it at any time.