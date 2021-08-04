New sheriff in town: Mid-South community will have new law enforcement leader

“I am blessed to have served with some of the most professional and dedicated men and women in law enforcement for the past 34 years.”

That is how Tipton County Sheriff “Pancho” Chumley started his retirement announcement Tuesday. Chumley has served as sheriff of Tipton County for the last 15 years. His last day will be August 31, 2021. Chief Deputy Shannon Beasley will assume the role as Sheriff effective September 1. The county commission will fill the vacancy when it meets September 13 by appointing Beasley or another person as sheriff until a new sheriff is elected in the general election August 4, 2022.

Here is the announcement from the Tipton County Sheriff's Office:

“I am blessed to have served with some of the most professional and dedicated men and women in law enforcement for the past 34 years. The great people of Tipton County have allowed me to serve as Sheriff for the last 15 of those 34 years. My family and I are forever grateful for the honor and privilege to serve in that capacity. I am excited about the opportunity to utilize the education and experience gained over these past years as I undertake new and challenging endeavors. I will truly miss the daily interaction with my staff and the many friends that I have made along the way. Law enforcement and serving the people of Tipton County as Sheriff has provided many great memories and experiences. I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition and I will make myself available to assist after my departure if needed. I am confident that I am leaving the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office in very capable hands.”

Matthew 5:9 “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God”

Sheriff Chumley began his career in 1987 at the age of 19 and attended the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy later that same year. In 2000, he graduated from the 200th Session of the FBI National Academy, one of the most prestigious law enforcement leadership training programs in the world and host to many foreign law enforcement counterparts. Throughout his years of service, Sheriff Chumley rose through the ranks to the position of Deputy Chief. In 2006, he was elected as Sheriff and ran, without opposition, for 3 more terms.

Sheriff J.T. ‘Pancho’ Chumley