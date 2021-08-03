Cancel
GBP/USD Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.3864; (P) 1.3898; (R1) 1.3921;. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for more consolidation below 1.3982 temporary top. Outlook is unchanged that corrective pattern from 1.4240 could have completed with three waves down to 1.3570. Further rise is expected as long as 1.3766 support holds. On the upside, break of 1.3982 will resume the rise from 1.3570 to retest 1.4248 high. However, break of 1.3766 support will dampen this bullish view and bring retest of 1.3570.

www.actionforex.com

