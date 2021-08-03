Cancel
Re-Main Anime Episode 5 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The original show of MAPPA with the sports anime on water polo gets more and more exciting as Minato Kiyomizu tries to get back on the game after an unfortunate accident that took years of his memories including his skills but his love for it never died. Re-Main Episode 5 continues with the story so check out where to watch the series and have the release date and time set on your countdown.

