Longer Days Led to Oxygen Buildup on Early Earth: Study
Billions of years ago, Earth lacked the oxygen-rich atmosphere that today sustains most life on the planet. How the air slowly became breathable remains an unanswered question, but in a study published yesterday (August 2) in Nature Geoscience, researchers are putting forth a novel hypothesis: that the gradually slowing rotation of the Earth, which led to longer days, allowed photosynthesizing cyanobacteria to pump more oxygen into the atmosphere than they had before.www.the-scientist.com
