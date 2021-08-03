Longer Days Led to Oxygen Buildup on Early Earth: Study

The other night I finally got around to watching “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” I had intended to watch the original 1951 movie but saw that there was a remake in 2008 that I hadn’t seen, so I watched that. If you are unfamiliar, the original, which I saw as a kid, was a riveting account of an alien emissary arriving in Central Park in New York City via “flying saucer.” He came to bring the message that mankind was heading toward destroying the world, and they, as conservators of habitable planets, were warning us that they could not allow that to happen. Of course, the first thing we did was to shoot him. This brought out a large robot with a laser eye that wiped out all the tanks and cannon that we had assembled there, which indicated that resistance was futile. The emissary was brought back to life by superior technology, and, to make a long story short, left the planet with the earthlings hopefully chastened and ready to turn over a new leaf.