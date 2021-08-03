Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Longer Days Led to Oxygen Buildup on Early Earth: Study

By Amanda Heidt
Scientist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillions of years ago, Earth lacked the oxygen-rich atmosphere that today sustains most life on the planet. How the air slowly became breathable remains an unanswered question, but in a study published yesterday (August 2) in Nature Geoscience, researchers are putting forth a novel hypothesis: that the gradually slowing rotation of the Earth, which led to longer days, allowed photosynthesizing cyanobacteria to pump more oxygen into the atmosphere than they had before.

www.the-scientist.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Earth#Oxygen#Earth Sciences#Life On Earth#Nature Geoscience#The Associated Press#Ap#Caltech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Posted by
PARTH MUKESHBHAI PATEL

NASA new study: After 9 years, the position of the moon will change, there will be a terrible flood in the world

Houston: The weather is constantly changing around the world. The number and severity of cyclonic storms have increased. America has recently come out after battling cyclonic storms several times. The rise of sea level and high tide is associated with the moon. But scientists have now revealed that if there is a slight wobble in the moon, there will be a terrible flood all over the world. The US space agency NASA said that the moon makes a slight change in its position in 18.6 years and due to the slightest change, there is a danger of flooding in many coastal areas of the earth. This NASA study was published last month in Nature Climate Change.
Astronomycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Astronauts With Their Helmets Off On The Moon?

The image actually shows Apollo 16 astronauts during a training exercise on Earth in 1972. The image in the Facebook post shows three men in space suits without helmets standing on a rocky landscape with a rover. “So, these guys on the Moon took a moment to take their helmets off for this picture…” text in the image reads, seemingly implying that the astronauts had faked their presence on the moon.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Earth's Rotation Is Slowing Down, And It Could Be Why We Have Oxygen For Life

Ever since its formation around 4.5 billion years ago, Earth's rotation has been gradually slowing down, and its days gotten progressively longer as a result. While Earth's slowdown is not noticeable on human timescales, it's enough to work significant changes over eons. One of those changes, new research suggests, is perhaps the most significant of all, at least to us: lengthening days have now been linked to the oxygenation of Earth's atmosphere. Specifically, the blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) that emerged and proliferated about 2.4 billion years ago would have been able to produce more oxygen as a metabolic by-product because Earth's days...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Astronomers find three new planets including one that ‘could protect and support life’ and an ‘ocean world’

Astronomers have found three new exoplanets around a nearby star that are very similar to those in our own solar system - including one that could support life.The star, L 98-59, is only 35 light-years away from Earth; its orbiting planets may also contain water in their interiors or atmosphere. Two of the planets nearest to the star are likely dry, but one “ocean world” could have as much as one third of its mass made up of liquid.“The planet in the habitable zone may have an atmosphere that could protect and support life,” María Rosa Zapatero Osorio, an...
AstronomyMySanAntonio

NASA warns of a 'moon wobble' coming soon. Dramatic flooding could follow.

Apparently things will be getting wild in 2023. According to a new study by the NASA Sea Level Change Science Team from the University of Hawaii, every coast in the United States will see an increase in high tides because of a "wobble" in the moon's orbit. The team goes on to say that those high tides will kick off a "a decade of dramatic increases in flood numbers" in the 2030s.
AstronomyDiscovery

NASA is Going Back to Venus. Here’s Why You Should Care.

Here’s the deal. Every star has what’s called a “habitable zone”, a region around that star where it’s not too hot to boil away water and where it’s not too cold to freeze it. It’s just the right balance to potentially find liquid water on the surface of a planet, and where you find liquid water you find the chance for life.
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

Earth’s rotation slows down: what are the consequences?

Since the Earth originated 4.5 billion years, little by little, his rotation slowed down. Although that is not noticeable throughout life, this slow but inexorable brake has as a clear consequence the lengthening of the days. However, this phenomenon could also be connected with the oxygenation of the earth’s atmosphere.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Oxygen Burst Was Tied to Earth's Biggest Mass Extinction, Scientists Say

The Permian-Triassic extinction event that happened some 252 million years ago is the worst extinction event our planet has ever seen. It wiped out around 90 percent of marine species and some 70 percent of vertebrate species on land, and was so severe that it's often called the Great Dying. There are still lots of unanswered questions about the event, from its overall timescale to its causes, but a new study offers some intriguing extra detail on the calamity: a sudden spike in oxygen levels in the world's oceans at the same time as this widespread extinction was happening. The researchers behind...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Slowdown of Earth's spin caused an oxygen surge

Here's a new spin on how Earth became an oxygen-rich planet: As our planet's rotation slowed, microbes were bathed in longer stints of sunlight that revved up their release of oxygen into the atmosphere. Every breath you take is possible because billions of years ago, dense mats of cyanobacteria —...
Chemistrytechnologynetworks.com

Microscope Designed To Study Molecular Oxygen in Fine Detail

Why does your favorite T-shirt fade over time in the sun? Why do you get sunburn and why does autumn herald with brown leaves? These questions all have one thing in common: the interplay between dye pigments and the oxygen in the air. Every child at school gets to know this chemical reaction of “oxidation” in the air we breathe. What else is there to research? For example, the fundamentals for a microscopic understanding of the oxidation reaction, which researchers at the University of Regensburg want to get to the bottom of.
Moviesvashonloop.com

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The other night I finally got around to watching “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” I had intended to watch the original 1951 movie but saw that there was a remake in 2008 that I hadn’t seen, so I watched that. If you are unfamiliar, the original, which I saw as a kid, was a riveting account of an alien emissary arriving in Central Park in New York City via “flying saucer.” He came to bring the message that mankind was heading toward destroying the world, and they, as conservators of habitable planets, were warning us that they could not allow that to happen. Of course, the first thing we did was to shoot him. This brought out a large robot with a laser eye that wiped out all the tanks and cannon that we had assembled there, which indicated that resistance was futile. The emissary was brought back to life by superior technology, and, to make a long story short, left the planet with the earthlings hopefully chastened and ready to turn over a new leaf.
ScienceYubaNet

Major Atlantic ocean current system might be approaching critical threshold

The major Atlantic ocean current, to which also the Gulf stream belongs, may have been losing stability in the course of the last century. This is shown in a new study published in Nature Climate Change. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC, transports warm water masses from the tropics northward at the ocean surface and cold water southward at the ocean bottom, which is most relevant for the relatively mild temperatures in Europe. Further, it influences weather systems worldwide. A potential collapse of this ocean current system could therefore have severe consequences.
EnvironmentEarth 911

Today is the Earliest-Ever Earth Overshoot Day

Each year, humans use more natural resources and pour more CO2 into the atmosphere. Today, the planet’s annual capacity to support life was exceeded earlier than ever in history. Earth Overshoot Day marks the day when “humanity’s demand for ecological resources and services in a given year exceeds what Earth...
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

Microbiology: Enough oxygen on earth possibly only thanks to longer days

Only the slowing down of the earth’s rotation in the course of the earth’s history and the associated lengthening days could have enabled bacteria to produce the amount of oxygen necessary for complex life. A research team led by Judith Klatt from the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology has come to this conclusion in a study that has now been presented. In it, they establish a connection between astrophysical and microbiological processes that could clarify a fundamental question in research. Because so far it is not clear how exactly the gradual increase in the oxygen content of the earth’s atmosphere came about and why it happened the way it did.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Better Understanding of Earth’s Atmospheric Chemistry From Studying Mars

Long-term studies of ozone and water vapor in the atmosphere of Mars could lead to better understanding of atmospheric chemistry for the Earth. A new analysis of data from ESA’s Mars Express mission has revealed that our knowledge of the way these atmospheric gases interact with each other is incomplete.
EnvironmentSmithonian

Study Measuring Earth’s Vital Signs Warns of Climate Tipping Points

In 2019, a coalition of 11,000 scientists declared a global climate emergency along with a paper detailing the worrying trends of the past 40 years across what the authors call the planet’s vital signs. These vital signs are meant to capture Earth’s health and include metrics such as concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, the amount of heat absorbed by the oceans, ice sheet mass and deforestation.
Environmentnationalgeographic.com

How extreme fire weather can cool the planet

As fire season worsens, scientists are exploring a counterintuitive impact of wildfire smoke on the climate. Extreme heat often brings extreme wildfires, and this year is no exception, with unprecedented heat waves fueling enormous outbreaks of fires in the western United States and Canada, as well as across the Mediterranean and in Siberia. But paradoxically, the most intense wildfires can have the opposite effect on temperatures, cooling Earth’s surface both regionally and globally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy