ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Northlake Mall Age Policy Guidelines Going Into Place

By Melanie Day
kiss951.com
 2021-08-03

Cover picture for the articleNorthlake Mall has new age policy guidelines going into place. The new rules go into place starting August 13. Mall owner Spinoso Real Estate Group put out a press released announcing the changes. Visitors aged 17 years and younger will now need...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
villages-news.com

Residents must follow adopted guidelines in Holiday Decoration Policy

If your Village plans on decorating the Gate House or Village/Villa Entry sign for any of the upcoming holidays, the District Boards have adopted an updated Holiday Decoration Policy. This excludes postal stations. Prior to installation, residents must submit a design to District Property Management at 1026 Canal Street, The...
THE VILLAGES, FL
mynbc5.com

New guidelines for contact tracing if positive for COVID-19

BURLINGTON, Vt. — It’s an overwhelming time for the health department. We are in the midst of a COVID-19 surge. The health department credits the highly contagious delta variant for the increase in cases and now they’re asking some people who test positive for the virus to contact trace on their own.
BURLINGTON, VT
pncguam.com

Free $500 debit cards for use in local establishments pushed anew

With the holiday season almost upon us, Republican senators are again batting for the issuance of $500 debit cards to residents for use in local establishments in order to stimulate the island’s moribund economy. Earlier in the year, Sen. James Moylan introduced Bill No. 78-36 (COR), which is cited as...
PERSONAL FINANCE
historiccity

Outlet Mall receives go-ahead for redevelopment

At this morning’s regular meeting of the St Johns County Commission, a proposal to redevelop the St Augustine Outlet Mall into a maximum of 99,500 square feet of retail space received unanimous support. The owner of the property, LVP St. Augustine Outlets, LLC, represented by Rogers Towers attorney Ellen Avery...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northlake Mall#The Mall#Concord Mills#Spinoso Real Estate Group#View Northlake
kiss951.com

Grocery Stores Offering Free Turkeys in North Carolina

During the next week, many Americans will be heading to the grocery store to pick up ingredients for their Thanksgiving meals. As much as we love a great meal, it can be expensive to put it all together. Before making your grocery list – and before heading out to the grocery store – make sure to check out Offers.com’s list below of grocery stores in Charlotte offering free turkeys with a qualifying purchase this Thanksgiving.
CHARLOTTE, NC
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Front-line Workers to Receive $600 Payments?

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack recently announced that a $700 stimulus check would be issued as a competitive grant. In order to assist workers in the meatpacking industry and farmers with safety costs and health issues caused by the pandemic, the Farm and Food Workers Relief grant program was created.
AGRICULTURE
bizjournals

Where malls go next

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
RETAIL
kiss951.com

This Is The Most Popular Day To Clean Your House

Cleaning can be such a chore, but we all have to do it sometime. According to a new survey by LG Electronics, there is one day of the week that people prefer to clean the most. The poll asked 2,000 Americans, and here were the results. The average American cleans...
HOME & GARDEN
kiss951.com

Charlotte Has Experienced A Homeownership Boom

Charlotte Has 4th Largest Increase in Homeownership Since 2010. The COVID-19 pandemic created divergent fortunes for different parts of the income scale, and housing provides some of the starkest examples. Low-income earners were more likely to lose their jobs or have hours cut back and as a result, relied more on government stimulus measures like direct payments, expanded unemployment benefits, eviction moratoriums, and mortgage forbearance programs to keep their housing arrangements. Meanwhile, middle and upper-income earners were able to benefit from low-interest rates, strong savings and market returns, and increasingly flexible work policies to seek out new homes. These households’ interest in buying homes led to sky-high demand for residential real estate, with homes quickly being snapped up off the market for record prices. And in Charlotte the homeownership rates have been growing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

When to Shop? When Charlotte’s Most Popular Stores Are The Busiest

I hate going to the store and it’s way too crowded. Especially with COVID-19, waiting in a mile-long line is no one’s ideal shopping experience. So when should you go shopping in Charlotte?. Google Maps analyzed the business information to determine the busiest and least busy times to visit popular...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Holiday Scams To Be On The Lookout For

Scammers work every day of the year, but with all the extra online shopping and Internet payments happening during the holidays, they’re working overtime. They especially love major shopping days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Being scammed can mean losing money or even worse? Having your identity stolen. According...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kiss951.com

Find Food in North Carolina and Give Back This Holiday Season

There are hundreds of thousands of people seeking information on food assistance every day on Search. Google searches for food banks and pantries spike between Thanksgiving and New Year. For more than a decade, Google’s search interest for queries related to “food banks” and “food pantries” has spiked by 30-50% every November. In North Carolina, the search interest in “check ebt balance NC” went up 70% in 2021. The topic of Food security is being searched in North Carolina now more than ever.
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruce.com

Lowe’s Just Made It Easier to Age in Place

For many Americans, getting older is associated with concerns about one's existing living space. No matter how many wonderful memories couples have experienced in their homes, they often wonder if these spaces will continue to serve them well as they enter retirement age and beyond. Will the structure of a single-family home be able to emerging accommodate mobility issues and other health challenges?
RETAIL
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Where malls go next

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy