In the course of our reporting on the ongoing Blizzard sexual harassment and sexual discrimination scandal that’s now prompted multiple lawsuits, we noted that T-Mobile had apparently pulled out of sponsoring Activision-Blizzard esports leagues, including leagues for Call of Duty and Overwatch. It may not be the only one, as The Washington Post reported last night that both Coca-Cola and State Farm are considering dropping their sponsorships as well. They’re apparently two of remaining sponsors, along with IBM, Xfinity, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Teamspeak.