Walnut Grove native runs for state rep
Jamie Grant is excited to announce his candidacy for Alabama State House of Representatives District 29. A Walnut Grove native and combat veteran, Grant served 22 years with the Alabama National Guard and 20th Special Forces Group (A) as a Senior Communications Intelligence Advisor. Following multiple deployments in a combat zone, Grant earned the Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Action Badge and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, among others. He retired as a Master Sergeant.www.sandmountainreporter.com
Comments / 0