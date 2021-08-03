Cancel
Alabama State

Walnut Grove native runs for state rep

By SPECIAL TO THE REPORTER
Sand Mountain Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Grant is excited to announce his candidacy for Alabama State House of Representatives District 29. A Walnut Grove native and combat veteran, Grant served 22 years with the Alabama National Guard and 20th Special Forces Group (A) as a Senior Communications Intelligence Advisor. Following multiple deployments in a combat zone, Grant earned the Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Action Badge and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, among others. He retired as a Master Sergeant.

