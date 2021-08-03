As Plan S Takes Effect, Some Anticipate Inequitable Outcomes
In the three years since its announcement, Plan S, an initiative dedicated to making scientific research publicly available, has attracted new members, including international organizations and government funding agencies from around the world. A number of researchers question the global impact of Plan S’s implementation, however, raising concerns that its stringent open-access mandates have contributed to an increase in associated publishing costs that could potentially cut into research budgets and exacerbate inequalities that already exist in science publishing.www.the-scientist.com
Comments / 0