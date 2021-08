The City of Englewood is warning residents after a sample of the city's water came back positive for E. coli bacteria. “In accordance with drinking water regulations, the City of Englewood collects water quality samples at the beginning of each month. On August 3 and August 4, the City of Englewood collected water quality sample from 24 sites throughout the City’s water system. One sample site of the 24 sample sites was found to contain the presence of E. coli. E. coli bacteria can make people sick and is of particular concern to people with weakened immune systems.”