Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Oregon Football: No surprise, new 2021 jerseys are absolute fire

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, OREGON - MAY 01: Justin Flowe #10 of the Oregon Ducks looks on in the fourth quarter during the Oregon spring game at Autzen Stadium on May 01, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) New year, new Oregon football threads. Every season, the Ducks release some...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#American Football#The Oregon Ducks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
Posted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
Posted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
Eugene, ORkezi.com

UO football players charged in airsoft gun shooting

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two University of Oregon football players have been charged in connection with an airsoft gun shooting on Tuesday. Police said they first responded to 14th Avenue and Willamette Street just before midnight after learning a man had been shot in the face with a realistic-looking airsoft gun. Three people in total reported similar incidents in the area.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
Ohio StateUSA Today

5-star DB Jaheim Singletary decommits from Ohio State

Five-star defensive back Jaheim Singletary committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes over Georgia, Clemson, and Florida on Jan. 2. Now, Singletary has decommitted from Ohio State. The Buckeyes lost a commitment from the No. 13-rated recruit in the class of 2022. Singletary is a major target for all of the programs that made his previous top four schools.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

In-state lineman Griffin Scroggs commits to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs landed their second commitment in as many nights Tuesday evening. Griffin Scroggs, a 3-star offensive lineman from Loganville, Georgia (Grayson), committed to the Bulldogs over offers from Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Kansas and Liberty, among others. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman is ranked as the nation’s No. 51 overall...
College Sportsscoopduck.com

The Juice: Oregon Football Recruiting Scoop

One of the biggest recruiting events is just around the corner. Oregon will host upwards of 100 recruits on campus this weekend for the annual event Saturday Night Live. We have an extensive list started but I have a few names to add to the list and some other news.
Oregon StateESPN

Oregon DBs Jamal Hill, DJ James charged after three report being shot with airsoft gun

Oregon defensive backs Jamal Hill and DJ James face charges stemming from incidents Tuesday night where three people reported being shot at with an airsoft gun. Eugene police said a man reported being shot in the face with a "realistic-looking airsoft gun" by someone in a passing car. Two other people, including one riding an electric scooter, reported similar incidents in the same time span and area.
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: Oregon QB Anthony Brown previews 2021 Season

The Oregon Duck Football program hosted its annual media day ahead of the start of fall camp for the 2021 college football season. On Tuesday, Oregon quarterback and senior Anthony Brown Jr spoke with the media about his decision to return to Oregon for another year, his thoughts on this program and where it is at going into their fall camp practices, his leadership of the program, and his overall outlook of the 2021 college football season.
Oregon StateGoDucks.com

Oregon Extends Contract of Radley

EUGENE, Ore. — Athletic director Rob Mullens announced on Friday that the University of Oregon has reached an agreement on a contract extension with women's golf head coach Derek Radley that runs through the 2024-25 season. "Derek Radley has provided outstanding leadership for Oregon women's golf," said Mullens. "Under his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy