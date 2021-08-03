Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

65,000-Year-Old Cave Markings Made by Neanderthals: Study

By Lisa Winter
Scientist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn analysis concludes that pigments were transported into the cave, and the marks were made with intention, though their ultimate meaning remains unknown. Neanderthals were making their mark on caves long before modern humans came to Europe. A paper published Monday (August 2) in PNAS confirms that red ochre markings on structures inside the famed Cueva de Ardales in Málaga, Spain were created intentionally and were not naturally occurring as some thought.

www.the-scientist.com

Comments / 5

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caves#Markings#Pnas#Neanderthals#The University Of Lisbon#Cnn#Agence France Presse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
Related
ChemistryInverse

Scientists just discovered a never-before-seen kind of gold — look

The mineral pyrite was historically nicknamed fool’s gold because of its deceptive resemblance to the real precious metal — gold. The term was often used during the California gold rush in the 1840s because inexperienced prospectors would claim discoveries of gold, but in reality, it would be pyrite, composed of worthless iron disulfide.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Mysterious lonely apple tree on uninhabited Hebridean island baffles scientists

Hidden amongst mossy crags on an uninhabited outer-Hebridean island of Scotland’s west coast, a rare example of a pure European crab apple tree species has been surviving, likely since the end of the last ice age, scientists have suggested.The single lonely tree was first discovered by botanists in 2003 on a rocky outcrop on the island of Pabaigh Mor, which lies off the wild west coast of Lewis, and its highly remote location has baffled scientists.The tree is growing at what is believed to be the northwestern limit for the species, with only one other similar case known –...
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

What Einstein Meant By "Time is an Illusion"

There are all sorts of quotes about time. One of my favorite quotes is by Abhijit Naskar, the author of "Love, God & Neurons: Memoir of a scientist who found himself by getting lost." He said, “Time is basically an illusion created by the mind to aid in our sense of temporal presence in the vast ocean of space. Without the neurons to create a virtual perception of the past and the future based on all our experiences, there is no actual existence of the past and the future. All that there is, is the present.”
BrazilTelegraph

Tomato plants talk to themselves when approached by predators, study finds

The Very Hungry Caterpillar ate an apple, pears, plums, strawberries and oranges, but never a tomato. Had it tried, then the unsuspecting insect would have triggered an innate defensive mechanism of the fruit, which would make it taste worse – according to a study. Researchers, led by a team from...
SciencePosted by
InsideHook

Scientists Uncover an Ancestor of Modern Cannabis

Whether it’s being used for agricultural, medical or recreational purposes, cannabis has become increasingly ubiquitous around the globe. That, in turn, has led the plant in question to be studied with increasing scrutiny, whether it’s exploring what can be done with it to venturing into the plant’s long history. Now,...
Petsgentside.co.uk

A Dog Discovered Something Incredible Treasure in the Czech Republic

Some dogs go fetch the ball. Others understand the word ‘sit.’ Some just do as they please. But Monty, he finds treasures. This dog from a Czech family recently got his paws on an unusual find, an incredible archaeological treasure dating back to the Bronze Age. While Monty was walking...
Sciencekrcgtv.com

Unknown human species revealed in ancient dirt

Ancient dirt has provided DNA samples that revealed evidence of a previously unknown human species that resided in a Georgian cave more than 25,000 years ago. A few genome sequences called SAT29 obtained from a single soil sample from the Satsurblia Cave in the Caucasus region in Georgia revealed a possibly unknown population that had inhabited the area.
WildlifePhys.org

DNA from 93-year-old butterfly confirms the first US case of human-led insect extinction

The Xerces blue butterfly was last seen flapping its iridescent periwinkle wings in San Francisco in the early 1940s. It's generally accepted to be extinct, the first American insect species destroyed by urban development, but there are lingering questions about whether it was really a species to begin with, or just a sub-population of another common butterfly. In a new study in Biology Letters, researchers analyzed the DNA of a 93-year-old Xerces blue specimen in museum collections, and they found that its DNA is unique enough to merit being considered a species. The study confirms that yes, the Xerces blue really did go extinct, and that insect conservation is something we have to take seriously.
ScienceInverse

Scientists discover the ancient birthplace of marijuana

For thousands of years, humans have lit up around the world, enjoying the high that comes from cannabis. But the controversial politics surrounding the drug has made it difficult for scientists to figure out its genetic origins. Where did cannabis come from and how did it evolve into the potent green that brings us pleasure?
ScienceShawnee News-Star

890 million years old? Geologist may have discovered oldest animal fossils in Canada

A geologist in Canada may have discovered fossils of ancient sponges dating back 890 million years, 350 million years older than the oldest undisputed sponge fossils. The fossilized structures found in rock samples potentially show sponges that existed in underwater reefs millions of years ago. The findings may represent the oldest animal fossils discovered, Laurentian University professor Elizabeth Turner said in an article published Wednesday in the journal Nature.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Astronomers find three new planets including one that ‘could protect and support life’ and an ‘ocean world’

Astronomers have found three new exoplanets around a nearby star that are very similar to those in our own solar system - including one that could support life.The star, L 98-59, is only 35 light-years away from Earth; its orbiting planets may also contain water in their interiors or atmosphere. Two of the planets nearest to the star are likely dry, but one “ocean world” could have as much as one third of its mass made up of liquid.“The planet in the habitable zone may have an atmosphere that could protect and support life,” María Rosa Zapatero Osorio, an...
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
ScienceInverse

Neanderthal blood study hints at one possible reason they went extinct

In 1901, biologist Karl Landsteiner made a landmark discovery: Human blood contains different types of groups. This finding led to a Nobel Prize and the eventual discovery of the four specific blood types: A, B, O, and AB. Today, more than a century later, Landsteiner‘s discovery is why millions of...
SciencePosted by
Space.com

Satellites reveal ocean currents are getting stronger, with potentially significant implications for climate change

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Adele Morrison, Research Fellow, Australian National University. Andrew Kiss, Research fellow, Australian National University. Andy Hogg, Professor, Australian National University. Josué Martínez Moreno, P.h.D. candidate, Australian National University. Matthew England,...
WorldDesign Taxi

A Missing Ancient Subcontinent Has Apparently Been Found Beneath New Zealand

Only recently discovered by scientists, Zealandia is the mysterious eighth continent submerged beneath New Zealand’s South and Stewart Islands. Featured in the journal Geology, the discovery could help solve a question that has confounded scientists. Most continents contain a core of rock known as a craton, which is a kind of geological nucleus that’s at least a billion years old. It acts as a stable base, upon which continents are then formed. In the past, the oldest crust found on Zealandia has only been dated to 500 million years ago, which couldn’t confirm that it in fact was a continent.
Scienceecowatch.com

1972 Warning of Civilizational Collapse Was on Point, New Study Finds

In 1972, a group of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) scientists published an alarming prediction: If industrial society continued to grow unchecked, it would exhaust Earth's resources and lead to civilizational collapse by the middle of the 21st century. That study, called The Limits to Growth, sparked controversy and concern...

Comments / 5

Community Policy