65,000-Year-Old Cave Markings Made by Neanderthals: Study
An analysis concludes that pigments were transported into the cave, and the marks were made with intention, though their ultimate meaning remains unknown. Neanderthals were making their mark on caves long before modern humans came to Europe. A paper published Monday (August 2) in PNAS confirms that red ochre markings on structures inside the famed Cueva de Ardales in Málaga, Spain were created intentionally and were not naturally occurring as some thought.www.the-scientist.com
