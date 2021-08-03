Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos camp notes: QB competition secondary to running the ball on first day of pads

Posted by 
9NEWS
9NEWS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zw6nz_0bGjGh0M00

They put the pads on for the first time and what’s happens?

Almost a full day of running the ball. For the three or four people returning from their social media-free summer vacations, the Broncos have a quarterback battle going on. How in the name of Teddy Two Gloves are we supposed to judge the QB competition when there’s more Mike Boone rushes than Drew Lock passes, more Teddy “Two Gloves” Bridgewater handoffs to the likes of Javonte Williams and Royce Freeman than passes to Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick?

"It’s the first day of pads, man, you’ve got to go out there and bang a little bit," Broncos right guard Graham Glasgow said in a sit-down interview Tuesday with 9NEWS. "Everybody’s breaking their pads back in so it was a good day to go out there and run the ball a little bit. I’m sure we’ll pass the ball a whole bunch more later on."

A typical offensive series during the 11 on 11 periods Tuesday were running play, running play, short pass completion, running play. Call the Lock-Bridgewater competition a draw for Tuesday – the first QB tie of camp – with “no separation” between the two overall.

"I’ve seen both guys getting better," said offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. "This is the best version of Drew I’ve seen. He’s done a really good job. And I expected Teddy to come in … Teddy’s got experience, he’s got experience in in multiple offenses. So, Teddy’s done a good job.

"I think the unintended consequence of this is, sadly, teams typically need two quarterbacks to play throughout the year. So all the good work that they’re getting will help both of them as we play this season out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zEEcj_0bGjGh0M00

Boone shines

If they’re going to run the ball, the might as well do it well, and thanks to the Broncos’ offensive line, Denver’s running backs had several runs where they were 2 or 3 yards on the defensive’s side of scrimmage before they had to look and cut towards daylight.

The top two running backs, veteran Melvin Gordon III and rookie Javonte Williams, are set but No. 3 running back, newcomer Mike Boone, had several nice runs Tuesday.

"Yeah, I like Mike," said Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. "Mike’s a good running back. He’s got juice, explosive. He’s decisive. Runs hard for a guy on the small side. But he doesn’t run small.

"I like Mike. He’s not a guy to fall asleep on."

Conway suffers knee injury

The Broncos have several players banged up – Mike Purcell, Josey Jewell, Cameron Fleming, Tyrie Cleveland, KJ Hamler and Mac McCain III sat out practice Tuesday because of various ailments – but none were serious until offensive tackle Cody Conway went down Tuesday on Day 6 of training camp. The fear is Conway suffered a right ACL injury. More will be known once MRI results are conclusive.

A 6-foot-6, 307-pound offensive tackle from Syracuse and Plainfield North (Ill.) High School, Conway, 25, had previously spent time on the practice squads for the Packers and 49ers. At Plainfield North, he played defensive end, tight end and was even a backup quarterback for a time.

He was blocking outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu during a one-on-one drill Tuesday when Conway went down in noticeable pain.

Bronco Bits

Jamar Johnson, a fifth-round rookie safety, has cleared the COVID-19 protocols although he didn’t practice Tuesday. Fangio said he has to go through three days of conditioning before he can practice. …

Defensive lineman Deyon Sizer strained his hamstring during a one-on-one drill and missed the rest of practice.

Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Comments / 0

9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Melvin Gordon#American Football#Packers#Next#App#Roku#Kusa#Apple Tv And Fire Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Former Packers Official Says Team Will Trade Aaron Rodgers

One former Green Bay Packers official believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded. However, it won't be anytime soon as Andrew Brandt said the Packers will send him to another NFL team in 2022. Brandt believes the team will make a "contract accommodation" for Rodgers before they trade him. "My Aaron...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Von Miller Should Mind His Own Damn Business When It Comes To Aaron Rodgers

In the rampant speculation on potential landing spots for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, no team has been mentioned more than the Denver Broncos. While the conjecture about Rodgers’ future has been relatively quiet lately, whenever there is a blip on the radar, it always seems to involve the Broncos.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: 1 Clear Winner In Broncos QB Competition Today

The Denver Broncos have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the NFL heading into the 2021 season. With starter Drew Lock returning for a third year and veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater joining the ranks, there are plenty of unanswered questions at this year’s training camp. But, according to...
NFLNFL

Drew Lock will get first reps in Broncos QB competition with Teddy Bridgewater

However tenuous a hold Drew Lock has on the Denver Broncos quarterback job, it's at least strong enough to get him the first reps of training camp. The 2019 second-round draft pick, whom the Broncos traded up to acquire, will compete with veteran newcomer Teddy Bridgewater for the starting role after struggling last season with nearly as many interceptions (15) as TD passes (16) on a 5-11 team. Getting first reps, however, doesn't necessarily mean Lock will be getting the lion's share of them. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio suggested an even split is coming, at least for the start of camp.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos OLB Von Miller, who is entering the last year of his contract, said he’d like to play “five to seven more years” in the NFL and would be content with playing elsewhere if he’s not wanted back. “I would like to keep playing. Whether that’s here with the Denver...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Drew Lock has new life, even more pressure

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 13: Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass against Tahir Whitehead #52 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
NFLwcn247.com

Denver Broncos training camp features yet another QB clash

George Paton has taken over from John Elway as general manager of the Denver Broncos but one thing remains the same: Training camp features yet another quarterback competition. This time it's incumbent Drew Lock and veteran Teddy Bridgewater among buzz that the Broncos could still be a landing spot for Aaron Rodgers if the Packers decide to part with their disgruntled quarterback. Paton acquired Bridgewater from the Panthers on the eve of the draft and he'll try to beat out Lock, whom Elway drafted in 2019. Lock and Bridgewater are both coming off bad 2020 seasons.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Several Broncos held out of Tuesday's practice, two linemen suffer in-practice injuries

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos were without several players on Tuesday as they donned pads for the first time during training camp. Wide receivers KJ Hamler (COVID protocols) and Tyrie Cleveland (backside), safety Kareem Jackson (rest day), linebacker Josey Jewell (groin), cornerback Mac McCain III (hamstring), tackle Cam Fleming (ankle) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (ankle) all did not participate on Tuesday.
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos Training Camp: Day 6 live updates

Today is a big day as the Denver Broncos will put on pads for the first time in training camp. Padded practices should also step up the competition at quarterback as well. The competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater has been strong, but I’ve heard from people there that we probably shouldn’t expect any breakout seasons at the position regardless of who wins the job. If true, I sure hope the Broncos defense is as good as advertised in 2021.
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: As camp nears, what can we expect at QB?

On the latest edition of the DNVR Broncos Podcast, Andrew Mason and Henry Chisholm check in to break down all of the latest news in Broncos Country. For the Broncos and the sport of football, plenty is in flux right now. Mase and Henry take on some burning questions about...
NFLmilehighsports.com

Can Calvin Anderson go from undrafted to NFL starter?

Third-year offensive tackle Calvin Anderson made quite the splash in the first week of this year’s training camp. Anderson, who has played a left tackle for most of his career, surprised everybody by getting the start at right tackle for the first two days of camp, over veterans Bobby Massie and Cameron Fleming.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos Camp: High praise for Kyle Fuller, new secondary

While the top story surrounding training camp for the Denver Broncos will continue to be the quarterback competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, a key story seemed to slightly fall through the cracks. After day one of training camp wrapped up on Wednesday, safety Justin Simmons had high praise for guys such as Kyle Fuller and the rest of the new-look secondary in his presser.
NFLNFL

AFC West training camp preview: Broncos' QB battle looms; Chiefs to make another title run?

2020 record: 5-11 Location: UCHealth Training Center, Englewood, Colorado. Most important position battle: Quarterback. This position has been unsettled for the past five years. It probably won't be decided in training camp, either. The plan is for inconsistent incumbent Drew Lock and veteran journeyman Teddy Bridgewater to split reps 50-50 leading up to the opener. Regardless of who earns the Week 1 nod, expect both to see the field this season. There are some strong parallels here to the 2020 Bears' QB competition between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles. That's not a good thing, of course. Lock, who co-led the NFL with 15 interceptions last year as his completion percentage (57.3) plummeted, is presumably staring down his final chance with the Broncos to demonstrate that he's an NFL starter. Bridgewater is likely no more than a one-year insurance policy in the event Lock falters. To be fair, that isn't a given. The 24-year-old has played in just 18 games over his first two seasons. While there aren't many positive trends -- his sack percentage (3.9) is exceptional -- his physical gifts justify giving him a longer look. But like many in Denver these days, he's running out of time.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Potential first-round QB options in 2022

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Georgia Bulldogs won, 24-21. Georgia Bulldogs Vs Cincinnati Bearcats Chick Fil A Peach Bowl 2020 Jan 1 2021. The...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos training camp: Day one notes and observations

The Denver Broncos have officially kicked off 2021 training camp. How was the first day of the QB competition? Who is standing out already?. Football season is back. The Denver Broncos are back. Minicamp and OTAs are in the books, and from now to the end of the 2021 season, there will be no real breaks in the NFL action. Fans everywhere rejoice.
NFLESPN

Denver Broncos' 53-man roster projection will see competition at running back

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos opened training camp July 27 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. The Broncos are coming off an injury-riddled 5-11 finish in 2020. It was the team's fifth consecutive playoff miss and the third season with double-digit losses over the past four. Vic Fangio...
NFLUSA Today

Broncos buzz: Quick notes on 2021 offseason as camp begins

With training camp set to begin today, here’s a quick summary of the Denver Broncos’ major offseason moves. The Broncos traded a late-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, and the team selected running back Javonte Williams in the second round of the NFL draft. Additionally, Denver will welcome back wide receiver Courtland Sutton this fall after he missed last season with a knee injury. The Broncos also improved their defensive outlook by signing Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby in free agency and they added a third cornerback — Patrick Surtain II — with their first-round draft pick.

Comments / 0

Community Policy