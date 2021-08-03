Cancel
NBA

Patty Mills chose to sign with Nets over Lakers in free agency

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Ever since acquiring Russell Westbrook in a trade with the Washington Wizards, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to several veterans in free agency.

So far, the Lakers have picked up plenty of experienced players to surround the new trio of Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza,

, Wayne Ellington and Carmelo Anthony were all signed to one-year deals for the minimum, so the Lakers’ title chase in 2021-22 will be serious.

Another name the Lakers were hopeful would sign was Patty Mills, who was one of the San Antonio Spurs’ free agents.

Mills would’ve played an imperative role as a scoring ball-handler off the bench who could drill threes at a high volume.

However, Mills landed with the Brooklyn Nets on a two-year deal worth $12 million, putting the Lakers’ plans on a new route.

Mills reportedly chose the Nets over the Lakers, via longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein:

But it looks like Los Angeles had a backup plan in place as it signed Malik Monk to a minimum deal in free agency. Monk, 23, should have a similar role as Mills would’ve had, though Monk has more potential on the defensive end of the floor as he continues to polish his offensive skills.

Only time will tell if Mills made the right decision.

Lakers photos: Best of LeBron James' 2020-21 season

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

