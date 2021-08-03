Lexington County to offer rental, mortgage assistance to residents suffering due to COVID-19

Lexington County residents who have experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for financial relief through the County of Lexington ’s LexCo CARES program.

The program, according to Lexington administrators, was created for low to moderate-income families throughout Lexington County in an effort to help offset the financial hardships of job loss, loss of working hours, and loss of income caused by the pandemic.

Renters and homeowners will be able to apply for up to six consecutive months of rental, mortgage, and utility financial assistance.

Eligible applicants must be Lexington County residents and must have an annual income that is at or below 80% of the area median income.

Residents must also be able to prove that they are past due or unable to pay all or part of their rent, mortgage, and utilities. Applicants must not have received assistance from another funding source.

To apply for the LexCo CARES program, click here .

For application questions or submissions, please email lexcocares@lex-co.com or call 803-785-8121.