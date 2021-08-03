Duke to be done with coal-ash cleanup solutions at energy complex by end of 2021
Duke Energy is almost done with remedies to stop coal-ash pollutants from seeping into groundwater at its power plant in Citrus County. Bill Norton, a spokesman for the North Carolina-based power company, told the Chronicle Duke is expected by 2021 to finish the last of its fixes to curb the contaminants underneath its Crystal River Energy Complex, specifically around a 62-acre landfill used to store coal ash.www.chronicleonline.com
