Citrus County, FL

Duke to be done with coal-ash cleanup solutions at energy complex by end of 2021

By Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke Energy is almost done with remedies to stop coal-ash pollutants from seeping into groundwater at its power plant in Citrus County. Bill Norton, a spokesman for the North Carolina-based power company, told the Chronicle Duke is expected by 2021 to finish the last of its fixes to curb the contaminants underneath its Crystal River Energy Complex, specifically around a 62-acre landfill used to store coal ash.

www.chronicleonline.com

#Cleaner Energy#Progress Energy Florida#Geosyntec Consultants
