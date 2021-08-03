Cancel
Pakistan wins rain-hit T20 series against West Indies 1-0

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) — Pakistan clinched the rain-hit four-match Twenty20 series against West Indies 1-0 after the fourth match ended in no result on Tuesday.

Three matches in the series ended in no result due to rain, hurting the preparations of both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup that begins in October.

West Indies were 30-0 in the three overs possible Tuesday before rain forced the players off the field. The match was reduced to nine-overs-a-side, but when play was set to resume at 2 p.m. local time rain arrived once again and the umpires finally called off the play 20 minutes later.

Andre Fletcher had hit off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez for two sixes in the first over and was unbeaten on 17. Chris Gayle also welcomed fast bowler Mohammad Wasim with two successive boundaries and was not out on 12 off six balls.

The first match in Barbados also ended in no result before Pakistan won the second game in Guyana by seven runs. But rain dominated the remaining two games in Guyana with the third game lasting only 1.2 overs.

The teams will now square off in a two-test series in Jamaica with the first beginning Aug. 12.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

