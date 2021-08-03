Victims of double-fatal house fire in Wadena County identified

Photo by SVP Studios on Unsplash

The victims of a deadly house fire in Wadena County have been identified.

Michael and Paul Black, ages 46 and 42, respectively, were pronounced dead after firefighters pulled them from their burning home in Section 32 of Wadena Township around 4 a.m. Sunday.

A 13-year-old boy who was also home at the time of the fire was taken to Tri-County Healthcare for injuries, though he was released a short time later. The boy was found outside the home by firefighters, who then went inside the home and located Michael and Paula Black.

"The scene is still under investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Wadena Fire Department, and State Fire Marshal’s Office," a press release said.

No further information has been provided.