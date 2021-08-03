Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moultrie, GA

Wright begins role as pastor of First UMC

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Moultrie Observer
The Moultrie Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddED9_0bGjEDn600
The Rev. Dr. Richard Wright. First United Methodist Church of Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. — First United Methodist Church of Moultrie recently welcomed a new pastor.

The Rev. Dr. Richard Wright moved to Moultrie in mid-June, a church spokeswoman said, and his first Sunday as the new pastor was June 20.

Wright — who goes by Pastor Rich — is an ordained elder in the South Georgia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, where he has served churches from small to large and from rural to urban. His degrees include a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Columbus College (Columbus, Georgia), a Master of Divinity from Candler School of Theology at Emory University (Atlanta, Georgia), and a Doctor of Ministry in Evangelism and Missions from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary (Austin, Texas).

Prior to ordained ministry, he served 15 years in the U.S. Army as an infantryman. He is a combat veteran of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge. He has also been an entrepreneur of two businesses and worked for several years with two international logistics corporations.

Wright is a noted author, speaker, and teacher on church growth and personal spiritual growth. His books, “Stop the Church Revolving Doors,” “Help, I’m Lost: The Wanderer’s Guide to Salvation” and “Prayer Expedition at Epworth by the Sea,” help churches and people move forward in participating with God in Kingdom-building through the use of their spiritual gifts and their church’s ministries. His website at www.drrichardmwright.com has more information on his books.

Wright “has served in several denominational leadership positions including leadership development, church growth and revitalization, clergy mentoring, ministry visioning, and ministry planning,” the church said in a press release. “His ministry has been described as focusing on empowering lay people to be the Christian servants that God needs them to be so they can be effective witnesses of the good news of Christ with all people. Dr. Wright is very passionate about individuals and churches finding their purpose in God’s Kingdom and developing the means to pursue those purposes.”

One church member said, “Pastor Rich is a dynamic preacher who helps us understand and apply the scriptures to our lives. He is a wonderful teacher who shows us the golden nuggets in scripture so we can use them in our service to God and our community. His passion to share the good news of Christ is contagious to our church members.”

Wright and his wife, Ruth, have been married more than 35 years and have one daughter (Rebecca).

Comments / 0

The Moultrie Observer

The Moultrie Observer

Moultrie, GA
919
Followers
62
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Moultrie Observer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Moultrie, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Columbus, GA
City
Epworth, GA
Moultrie, GA
Society
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Richard Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Christian Church#Umc#First Umc#Columbus College#Emory University#The U S Army#The Combat Infantryman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Messi to leave Barcelona due to 'financial obstacles' -club statement

MADRID, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the deal. Messi, who joined Barca's youth set-up aged...

Comments / 0

Community Policy