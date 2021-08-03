Brittany Oswald, age 28, of Aurora, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, Emerald Lakeview in Grand Island. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 6 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 415 South 18th Street, Aurora. Rev. Rudy Flores will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. The service will be livestreamed on Messiah Lutheran Church’s facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.