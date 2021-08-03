Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aurora, NE

Brittany Oswald

Aurora News Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrittany Oswald, age 28, of Aurora, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, Emerald Lakeview in Grand Island. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 6 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 415 South 18th Street, Aurora. Rev. Rudy Flores will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. The service will be livestreamed on Messiah Lutheran Church’s facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

www.auroranewsregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Aurora, NE
State
Colorado State
City
Grand Island, NE
Grand Island, NE
Basketball
City
Harvard, NE
City
Hickman, NE
City
Omaha, NE
Grand Island, NE
Obituaries
Local
Nebraska Basketball
County
Hamilton County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Basketball#University Of Colorado#Funeral Services#Messiah Lutheran Church#Aurora Public Schools#Central Community College#Blue Night Security#Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Messi to leave Barcelona due to 'financial obstacles' -club statement

MADRID, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the deal. Messi, who joined Barca's youth set-up aged...

Comments / 0

Community Policy