Body pulled from water near Lebanon Hills Park swimming area

Authorities have recovered the body of a man from near the swimming area at Lebanon Hills Park in Eagan.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the body was pulled from the water at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Schulze Lake beach.

Surveillance footage showed the man exiting the parking lot and walking towards the beach with a towel in hand on Sunday afternoon.

At this time, the man's identity has not been released.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim," the sheriff's office said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.