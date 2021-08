STAFFORD — Local officials are seeking participants in the housing rehabilitation program after it has been hit with an “unbelievable” amount of money, Grant Administrator Mary Bromm told about 30 people who attended a public information session on Tuesday. The program, which uses federal Housing and Urban Development funds that the state administers through a competitive grant process, allows local property owners to apply for up to $35,000 in home improvements that, if approved, would initially be fully covered by town funds, Bromm said.