A new duet between country music icons Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire is on the way. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host fired off a series of questions for Parton to answer, such as did she ignore advances from a famous Hollywood actor to does she light up with goddaughter Miley Cyrus. One questioner, however, wanted to know why she has never collaborated with her longtime friend McEntire.