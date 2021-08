Sheryl J Anderson’s Sweet Magnolias is a romantic drama series. It is based on Sherryl Woods’s novel named Sweet Magnolias. Sherryl J Anderson is also known for her outstanding work in “Charmes and Ties that Bin”. So, Sweet Magnolias debuted into the Netflix world on 19th May 2020 and soon gained much admiration and fame. It was the relatable, happy-to-go, light-minded stories that made everyone fall in love with the show. The plot is set around three females who form a relationship as they each endure their own set of hardships and troubles.