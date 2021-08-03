More Actors Wrap Up As ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 4 Production Approaches Finish
Production on the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery began nine months ago, and slowly but surely it is coming to a close. Unlike Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which wrapped up primary production on its first season a little over a week ago, season four of Discovery is wrapping in stages, with the various actors finishing up their work at different times. The latest of these is David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) who sent out a tweet on Monday evening as he packed up his trailer in Toronto saying, “That’s a wrap for Cleveland Booker. And breath…”trekmovie.com
