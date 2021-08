OAKLAND -- In the short time since being acquired by the A's before the Trade Deadline, Starling Marte is building a strong case as baseball’s best midseason acquisition. With each passing day, Marte seems to show off a different part of his tantalizing skillset. On Tuesday, it was his power on display as he laced a solo shot into the Coliseum’s left-field bleachers. But even as he finished a triple shy of the cycle with a 3-for-4 night, Marte’s one-man show was not enough on a rare off-night by Sean Manaea in an 8-1 loss to the Padres.