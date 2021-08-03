Cancel
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Her First Sober Vacation

By Catherine Santino
Chrissy Teigen is proving that you don’t need alcohol to have a good time. After taking some time away from social media following her Twitter bullying scandal, the 35-year-old model, host, and cookbook author shared an update with fans about her sobriety journey. Teigen and her husband, John Legend, recently returned from Capri, Italy, where they attended the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund gala — a trip that, for Teigen, was free of alcohol.

