Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Her First Sober Vacation

Chrissy Teigen was born in Utah and grew up in Washington state. After her mother returned to Thailand, 15-year-old Teigen and her father moved to California where she landed a modeling gig with Billabong while working at a surf shop. She was named ‘Rookie of the Year’ for her appearance in the 2010 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Teigen worked on season1 of Deal or No Deal and hosted VH1’s Model Employee. She has been a food stylist and panelist on FABLife, and in 2016, her cookbook Cravings was a New York Times bestseller. Teigen released a second cookbook in 2018 and launched a cooking website by the same name in 2019. She has had a line of cookware at Target and a clothing line with Revolve. Teigen married singer John Legend in 2013 and they have 2 children together. She has millions of followers on social media. Teigen is 5 feet 8 inches tall and and weighs about 130 lbs.