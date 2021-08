What a week it’s been in the National Hockey League. Everything is set and ready for the expansion draft on Wednesday, and fans are excited. Well, excited and nervous. They’re excited to see another team come into the league, but nervous because one player from their favorite team is going to be leaving. In the case of the Pittsburgh Penguins, there are three very clear frontrunners for the Seattle Kraken to select. So, who’s going to be leaving the Penguins?