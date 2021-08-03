Cancel
Lady Kitty Spencer Reveals ‘the Proudest Moment of My Life’ and Shares Dolce & Gabbana’s Video of Her 5 Wedding Dresses

By Greta Heggeness
purewow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Diana’s niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, is reminiscing about her surprise nuptials, and you won’t hear us complaining. The 30-year-old bride recently documented “the proudest moment of my life” on Instagram. Lady Kitty re-shared Dolce & Gabbana’s video from her Italian wedding to Michael Lewis, which features a rare look at her many outfit changes.

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Kitty Spencer Shares Stunning Wedding Photos — See How Her Gown Compares to Her Aunt Princess Diana's!

Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding weekend featured a runway's worth of sumptuous styles — and on Monday she shared glimpses of her extravagant celebration. The bride's intricate Dolce & Gabbana gown takes center stage in several of Spencer's new Instagram posts. The handmade stunner features voluminous details, particularly in the shoulders, similar to those of the iconic gown worn by Lady Kitty's aunt Princess Diana when she married Prince Charles in 1981. (Diana's Elizabeth and David Emanuel gown, on loan from Prince William and Prince Harry, is currently the centerpiece of the Royal Style in the Making exhibition at her former home of Kensington Palace in London.)

