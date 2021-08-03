Mayor Gusciora Statement on Athing Mu Winning Gold at Tokyo Olympics
For those who have followed her in Trenton and beyond, Athing Mu’s gold medal performance is the natural progression of someone who has been breaking records throughout her young career. Mu’s knack for breaking records continued this morning, when she utterly dominated her 800-meter event, claiming the first gold medal for an American woman in that event since 1968 and breaking a U.S. record at the same time.www.trentonnj.org
