VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ('Skeena' or the 'Company') is pleased to report diamond drill core results from the 2021 Phase 3 infill and exploration drilling program at the Snip gold project ('Snip' or the 'Project') located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 3 program is designed to upgrade areas of existing Inferred resources from the Company's 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), to the Measured and Indicated categories. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.