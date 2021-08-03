Gold reserves fell 10% in 2016-20, but enough to support production for over 10 years - report

Barrick Gold stock (NYSE: GOLD) increased 3.5% in just the last one week and currently trades close to $22 per share. The recent rise has been driven by strengthening in global gold prices. After registering a sharp rise from $1,500/ounce in January 2020 to over $2,000/ounce in September 2020, gold prices have since then remained volatile and have, in fact, largely declined. However, with the recent surge in Covid positive cases and lockdowns being reimposed in some parts of the world, gold has again started becoming a lucrative investment option. This can be seen in the recent increase in gold price from below $1,700/ounce in April 2021 to almost $1,820 in August 2021. Just in the last one week the price of one ounce of gold has gone up $11, or 0.6%. As 94% of Barrick Gold’s.