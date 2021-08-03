Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Seven Items I Wish I Had As a Freshman in Boston (& Where To Get Them)

By Kelsey Martirano (COM’23)
Boston University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upperclassman recommends a few must-have items for incoming freshmen. With the upcoming academic year slowly approaching, I found myself thinking about my first move-in at Boston University when I tried to pack nearly everything I own into the tiniest dorm room on Bay State Road. Looking back over those first few weeks in Boston, I would have loved to know what I know now and the unexpected necessities for a student at Boston University. Of course, the college packing lists I printed off the internet were undoubtedly helpful; however, I found that there were a handful of items essential for life, specifically at BU, that were exempt from such lists.

www.bu.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greater Boston#Mbta#Charliecards#Mobil#The Terrier Transit#The App Store#Group Me#Facebook#The Boston Common#Target#Bed Risers Command
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Collegesstudybreaks.com

From a Senior to a Freshman: 10 Things I Wish I Knew Before College

With three years down and one final year left to go, here’s some advice from a seasoned university student on what to do as a first year student. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic put a wrench in my college experience, I feel like I woke up one day and thought, “Wow, I’m going to be a senior.” Looking back on the last three years though, I feel like I actually fared better than I thought I would. I managed to make friends as an out-of-state student, found a major that suits me and even got involved with a few clubs. Each of these also provided me with a substantial support system.
Boston, MAwhdh.com

Boston gym to require all members get COVID-19 vaccine

BOSTON (WHDH) - In two weeks, a Boston fitness studio will require all guests to be vaccinated in an effort to create a safer exercise space. Row Republic in the North End will require vaccinations starting Aug. 9. Owner Joey Tagliente said he wanted to give unvaccinated members time to get the shot, and hoped other studios would also require vaccinations.
Massachusetts StateWNYT

Massachusetts restaurant requires masks, vaccination proof

A restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts is out with new rules. Folks who are eating inside at Pagu Restaurant now need to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask. For the most part, the owner says her customers understand. However, at least one customer threatened to sue her. Owner Tracy...
Weymouth, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

‘I Thought It Was A Scam’: Darrell Washington Of Weymouth, Daniela Maldonado Of Chelsea Named First VaxMillions Winners

BOSTON (CBS) – The first winners of the Massachusetts COVID vaccine lottery, dubbed VaxMillions, were announced Thursday. Darrell Washington, 63, of Weymouth won the initial $1 million prize, while 15-year-old Chelsea High School student Daniela Maldonado won a $300,000 college scholarship. Fully-vaccinated residents in Massachusetts are eligible to sign up for the five drawings. People over 18 can win the $1 million prizes, while residents 12-17 years old can win college scholarships. Gov. Charlie Baker announced the first winners at a news conference at the State House. “Today is a pretty big day,” said Baker. Both Washington and Maldonado said when they received the...
Brockton, MAEnterprise

Brockton woman who did photoshoot for famous rapper says sky's the limit

Brockton — Twenty-one-year-old Chaylese Jefferson, a local Brockton photographer, boarded a 6-hour flight to California, never knowing what the other side of the country had in store for her. What was waiting for her was a life-changing opportunity of shooting for 42 Dugg, an Atlanta rapper known for his song...
Wakefield, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police search for missing Wakefield man

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Police are currently searching for a Wakefield man who has been missing since August 5 in Boston. The Wakefield Police Department announced Saturday afternoon that Mohamed “Junior” Preval is a Black male, approximately 5′10″, and weighs 180 lbs. He also has black hair and brown eyes. Police...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

‘I Thought I Was Pretty Well Protected’: 8 Mass. Fire Departments Report Breakthrough COVID Cases

WELLESLEY (CBS) – Like all firefighters, the crew on New Bedford’s ladder four at Station 8 doesn’t always know what’s ahead and who’ll they come in contact with when they answer the call. “I thought I was pretty well protected,” said Cpt. Daniel Coons, “but I was wrong with that.” He tested positive for COVID-19 nearly three weeks ago. He was one of the first to get vaccinated at his station and now the first to contract the virus with a breakthrough case. “It started with a sore throat, two days later extreme exhaustion, and by the third day I had heavy congestion,”...
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Survey: Boston Area Ranks Second In The Country For Most Rodent Infestations

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston area residents are reporting more rodent sightings than just about anywhere else in the United States. According to the American Housing Survey, the Boston metropolitan area ranks second in the country for most rodent infestations with about 18% of households reporting seeing rodents. Rats in Brighton (WBZ-TV) The national average for rodent sightings is about 12%. Philadelphia barely edged out Boston to take the top spot, and Washington, D.C. rounded out the top three. Thinking of moving south to escape infestation? The survey found that southern states are more likely to have roach infestations inside homes.  
Massachusetts State985thesportshub.com

9 of the Best Ice Cream Shops in Massachusetts

What’s better than a tasty frozen treat on a hot summer day? Nothing!. We’ve got the inside scoop on some of the top ice cream places in the Boston area…. To make it a little easier, we have gathered a few for you to try below. Flannel Cow Creamery in...
Theater & DanceThrive Global

Hannah Schzde: “I wish I had known earlier that a career in music is not a one path fits all”

I wish I had known earlier that a career in music is not a one path fits all. There’s many different ways to be a musician and maybe the path of someone you admire or work with might not be the right path for your talents and abilities. You may even create your own unique path. Like I mentioned before, I first wanted to be an orchestra conductor, then I wanted to be a concert pianist and violinist, but my strengths and talents (and also maybe destiny) led me to my current path as a recording artist, songwriter, music educator, and producer in the making.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

We want to know: Where do you get your favorite lobster roll?

And help us determine which is best: hot or cold. Traveling has been limited for many this summer, but trying out the best lobster roll in Boston may be the newest venture we all need to stay sane and avoid cabin fever. We want to know our readers’ go-to place for the best hand-held meal the New England coast has to offer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy