Seven Items I Wish I Had As a Freshman in Boston (& Where To Get Them)

With three years down and one final year left to go, here’s some advice from a seasoned university student on what to do as a first year student. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic put a wrench in my college experience, I feel like I woke up one day and thought, “Wow, I’m going to be a senior.” Looking back on the last three years though, I feel like I actually fared better than I thought I would. I managed to make friends as an out-of-state student, found a major that suits me and even got involved with a few clubs. Each of these also provided me with a substantial support system.