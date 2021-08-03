Storybook Trail and Hike
Join us on Wednesday, August 11 at Wolf Run Regional Park for a Storybook Trail Read and Hike. Our college intern, Elizabeth Dyke will lead us on a hike as participants enjoy the scenes of Wolf Run Park while reading the featured story “Old Rock (is not boring)” by Deb Piluti. This program is optimal for younger children who are accompanied by a parent. Please wear comfortable shoes suitable for walking. The program begins at 8:00 am -10:00 am. We hope to see you there!www.themountvernongrapevine.com
