The first job I ever had was at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington. It was the summer after my sophomore year of high school, and I was assigned to work in one of the park’s many gift shops. Back then, the big rides were the Texas Chute Out and the Big Bend roller coaster, and the Cyrus Cosmo Incredible Electric Light Brigade Parade made an appearance every evening after dark. Although that experience cured me of any desire to ever work retail in my adult life—the reason I’ll get to below—the practice of managing inventory and people proved to be a valuable lesson.