How many times has this happened to you? Your kid had a blowout and you realized you're out of diapers or maybe you work odd hours and you want to pick something up on the way home because you simply don't want to cook. Well if you're in Amarillo you're options aren't really that great. You would think that a city on one of the largest east west routes in the nation with 200,000 plus folks would be better with this right?