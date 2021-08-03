Take action Aug. 4 to improve regional air quality

As the nation and region continue to take steps toward recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with many people returning to their offices, North Texans are being encouraged to focus on improving air quality.

While it is important to be mindful of air quality every day, residents and employers will be asked to dedicate more attention to how they can help the region reach attainment of federal ozone standards on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Clean Air Action Day represents a chance for North Texans to make simple changes to their daily routines that collectively can have a significant impact on the air they breathe. The goal is to improve the air quality in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and protect people’s health.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth region, 10 counties fall under nonattainment for the pollutant ozone and are working to meet the standard. Clean Air Action Day is one way the North Central Texas Council of Governments seeks to empower users of the transportation system to contribute to better air.

What can I do?

There are simple steps North Texans can take to become part of the solution.

They can take their lunch to work, use mass transit to get to the office or take steps to reduce idling when they do have to drive. Those who are still working from home can incorporate active transportation options such as bicycling or walking when they have to run errands.

North Texans are encouraged to maintain the commitments they make on Aug. 4 throughout ozone season, which ends Nov. 30. A good way to prepare to take action is to sign up for ozone alerts. After signing up, residents can commit to small changes to their routines to help clear the air.

